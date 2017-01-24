BPD: Child hit by bus at Porter and Niagara

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police remain on the scene at this hour of an accident involving a pedestrian hit by a bus at Porter Ave. and Niagara St. downtown.
A police officer on the scene tells 2 On Your Side the victim is a child. The D'Youville/Porter campus School #3 is located right at that intersection.
Traffic is being re-routed from the area as the scene is being cleared.
