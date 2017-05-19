BUFFALO, NY - Two brothers killed in a horrific car crash on the Thruway last month, were remembered Friday at their school. The crash happened out east in Ontario County and the mother of the boys, along with another man, survived the crash.

The mother of the two boys killed in that crash, had the strength to speak at the memorial Friday afternoon. Buffalo United Charter School wanted her to know her sons won't be forgotten.

Amir Middleton, who was just 9-years-old and Shamel Middleton, who would've turned 12-years-old Friday, were admired by their classmates and teachers at Buffalo United Charter School, as engaging, bright young boys.

"These two fine young men were great examples of what we hope our Buffalo United scholars strive to be," said Tammy Messmer, the principal of the school.

Speaking to the boys mom she said: "I hope you know how loved and cherished your sons were in this community."

Amir and Shamel were with their mom and another man last month, traveling back to Buffalo from a trip to Brooklyn. The driver, who police identified as 31-year-old Sean Ferguson lost control at the wheel. He suffered serious injuries. Family of the boys say Ferguson fell asleep while driving. Amir and Shamel were killed. The boys mother -- Shenaya Washington -- had this to say.

"Some people ask me how are you able to smile? Of course, I would love my babies physically here, but I feel them, it's not even like the situation happened, I feel them in everything that I do."

And the school community misses them too.

Students made collages of the boys -- one note from a classmate reads -- "Shamel and Amir, I'll always have a spot for you in my heart."

T-shirts in memory of the boys were also made. The school dedicated a tree to both Amir and Shamel and a classroom in their memory.

"It is my hope that in the coming weeks, months and years students and staff share their memories of Amir and Shamel," Messmer said. The dedication -- uplifting to Shanaya.

"I appreciate it and I know the boys appreciate it," she said.

The boys grandfather, Curtis Washington, told a story about Amir, and how Amir gave him a birthday card one year. In that card was 41 cents. Amir told his grandfather, you always give me money for my birthday, now I'm to give you money for yours. The grandfather says he'll always hold onto that card.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV