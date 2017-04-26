Boy seriously injured in Elma ATV accident

Viewer photo of Mercy Flight at an ATV crash in Elma, N.Y. (Photo: Viewer Photo)

Elma, N.Y. -- A child sustained serious injuries in an ATV accident in Marilla Wednesday, said Chief John Greenan with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

He said deputies responded to a report of a rollover ATV accident at about 5:25 p.m. to an area of woods around a mile from Clinton Street and Town Line Road.

Deputies found the child with a serious head injury. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Children's Hospital.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the accident. The Marilla Fire Department was also called to the scene, as the accident happened close to the Marilla/Elma town line, Greenan said.

