Boy injured in Elma ATV accident dies

Zach Matla (Photo provided by family) (Photo: Photo provided by family)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A boy who sustained a head injury in an ATV accident this week has died, his family reported Saturday. His passing was described as peaceful, "with his family by his side."

A prayer vigil was held for the 12-year-old boy, Zach Matla, Friday night. His injuries stemmed from an accident in Elma, N.Y. on Wednesday.

Zach was out riding an ATV with friends Wednesday, when his ATV flipped on top of him. He suffered a severe head injury and was in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital. On Friday, his family said he would be taken off life support in the near future, and his organs would be donated. They also said they were appreciative of all the support they had received since the accident.

