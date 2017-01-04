BOSTON, N.Y. - Wednesday night, the Town of Boston Council held its first public meeting of 2017.

This was its first meeting since we aired Erica Brecher's report in December regarding missing documents from the town clerk's home assessment. The allegations made in our initial report involve irregularities regarding Town Clerk Jennifer Mule's home assessment, however it's clear that the Town of Boston has more issues on its hands.

A full house of concerned residents sounded off on a number of budgetary issues, but it was very obvious that many of those comments were related to Ms. Mule's job and other appointed people who either volunteer for or are paid by the town. Eventually the town supervisor tried to adjourn the meeting, but Councilman Jason Keding disagreed with the motion at which time half the board left and half the board stayed.

A very vocal resident also had some choice words for the council, and got into a verbal altercation with a town councilmember.

Ms. Mule later spoke to those who remained and said she's available to speak with reporters anytime about the issues surrounding her assessment. However, she would not respond to Erica Brecher's attempt to question her before and after the meeting.

Town Supervisor Martin Ballowe said some of what was brought up includes ongoing litigation with Ms. Mule so he could not comment.