Bomb threat at Cheektowaga Walden Ave Target

Police investigate a bomb threat at the Target on Walden Ave in Cheektowaga Saturday. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- The Target on Walden Ave in Cheektowaga has been evacuated following a bomb threat, says Cheektowaga Police Assistant Chief Jim Speyer.

He said the threat was made by phone Saturday evening around 7 p.m. The threat stated there was a bomb in the store that would go off at midnight.

Cheektowaga Police and Erie County Sheriff's Deputies responded. A suspicious package was removed from the store and will be examined by x-ray, Speyer said.

The Target remained closed around 8 p.m. Saturday as the sheriff department Bomb Squad remained on scene to investigate.

However, Speyer said he believes the store should be open again soon. No other stores in the area have closed and traffic in the area is not affected, Speyer said.

