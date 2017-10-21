FREDONIA, NY — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the Village of Fredonia and the Town of Pomfret following a large water main break early Saturday morning.

The leak was found at 7:30 a.m. in the Castel Heights area after the water filter plant operator noted high water usage and decreasing water levels and capacity.

The break has been located and the plant is working to capacity again, however, officials are still urging residents to follow the advisory.

Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis shared a copy of the notice on her Facebook page.

Residents are told to only tap water isn't essential. No outside watering of lawns, shrubs, plants, etc. is allowed. Additionally, there's no washing cars, trucks, trailers, decks, houses, sidewalks, driveways, etc. Use paper plates and utensils to avoid dishwashing. Limit showers and baths. Do only full loads of laundry.

