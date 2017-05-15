Boil water advisory for Brocton

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BROCTON, NY - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Brocton.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health says Village of Brocton water customers should boil their drinking and cooking water until further notice.

According to officials, water service to the village water supply, including all of Portland, was shut off Monday morning to repair a major leak. Once service is restored, customers should boil their water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making coffee or ice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled before using. You can also used bottled water.

