Body recovered near small boat harbor

WGRZ 1:18 PM. EST February 19, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Officials recovered a body found near the floating docks at Buffalo's Small Boat Harbor Sunday.

A Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher said they received a call about the body found in the area of 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. 

The Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police and the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team responded to the scene. 

No information about the body has been provided at this time. This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in. 

