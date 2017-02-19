Body recovered near small boat harbor

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Officials recovered a body found near the floating docks at Buffalo's Small Boat Harbor Sunday.

A Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher said they received a call about the body found in the area of 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

The Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police and the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team responded to the scene.

No information about the body has been provided at this time. This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in.

(© 2017 WGRZ)