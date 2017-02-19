Body recovered near Buffalo Harbor State Park

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Late Sunday morning, authorities recovered a body found near the floating docks at Buffalo Harbor State Park, formerly known as the Buffalo Small Boat Harbor.

Police say homicide detectives responded to the call at about 11:20 a.m. after a fisherman saw the body floating in the water off the 1000 block of Fuhrmann Boulevard.

The Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police as well as the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team responded to the scene. The Underwater Recovery Team pulled the dead man from the water. The body appeared to have been in the water for a long time, police say.

Officials are working to determine the man's identity.

A medical examiner is expected to soon perform an autopsy to verify the man's cause of death.

