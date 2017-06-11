Body pulled from Niagara River near Fort Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y.-- A body was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday evening.

New York State Park Police tell 2 On Your Side that the U.S. Coast Guard and Lewiston Police pulled the body from the Niagara River just south of Fort Niagara.

There are no details yet about how the body ended up there, or the identity of the victim.

We have reached out to the Lewiston Police department, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV