Body of a man found on Hirschbeck St.

Photo by Dooley O'Rourke.

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo police are investigating what happened, after the body of a man was found inside a vacant home on the city's east side on Thursday.

Police say crews who were demolishing a home on Hirschbeck street after a recent fire, discovered the body of a man in his 50's inside.

Neighbors tell 2 on Your Side the man may have gone inside to stay out of the cold.

Officials are working to identify the man. The cause of the man's death is under investigation, pending an autopsy.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV