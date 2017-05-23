WGRZ
Body found near Unity Island

9:34 AM. EDT May 23, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  The Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a body found in the water near Unity Island. 

The department's underwater recovery team was called in.  The medical examiner was also on scene. 

No other details have been released.  2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

 

