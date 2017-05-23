Body found near Unity Island

Buffalo Police investigate a report of a body in the river near Unity Island (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a body found in the water near Unity Island.

BREAKING: BPD responding to a call of a body floating in the water near Unity Island. Underwater Recovery Team called to the scene. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 23, 2017

The department's underwater recovery team was called in. The medical examiner was also on scene.

Erie Co. Medical Examiner on scene after BPD respond to a call of a body floating in the water near Unity Island. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/qAXIGr76Q2 — Nathan (@nthnkrug) May 23, 2017

No other details have been released. 2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

