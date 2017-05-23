Body found near Unity Island

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a body found in the water near Unity Island.
BREAKING: BPD responding to a call of a body floating in the water near Unity Island. Underwater Recovery Team called to the scene.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 23, 2017
The department's underwater recovery team was called in. The medical examiner was also on scene.
Erie Co. Medical Examiner on scene after BPD respond to a call of a body floating in the water near Unity Island. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/qAXIGr76Q2— Nathan (@nthnkrug) May 23, 2017
No other details have been released. 2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.
