Body Found in Jamestown

Jamestown Police at the scene on East 6th Street where a body was found ( Photo courtesy: Justin Gould )

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating after a body was found on East 6th Street early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 508-512 East 6th Street around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived they found a person laying face down in the driveway.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn't say if it was a man or woman or how they believe the person may have died.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team are working with police on the investigation.

Police say more details will be released at a later date.

