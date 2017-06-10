Body being excavated in North Collins woods

Police lights.

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. -- Erie County Sheriff Deputies say the remains of a human body were reported buried in a wooded area in North Collins late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies, detectives, and an anthropology team from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. are assisting with the excavation of the body according to Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka.

Zylka says part of a leg and foot were sticking out from the ground when deputies arrived on scene.

It is not known at this time how long the body may have been buried according to Zylka. The cause of death cannot be determined at this time. The person's identity is also likely days away from being known. The crime scene is being handled in a sensitive way with every bit of dirt in the area being considered as evidence.

Zylka says after it is unearthed, the body will be turned over to the custody of the Erie County Medical Examiner for further investigation. At this time the Sheriff's Office is not releasing the exact location of where the body was found buried.

