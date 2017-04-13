Boaters asked to avoid Lake Ontario shoreline

Boating (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBION, NY-The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is asking boaters to stay as far away as possible from the shoreline of Lake Ontario due to high water levels.

Concerns about shoreline erosion, submerged docks and debris are behind the request.

State Navigation Law requires a 100' No Wake Zone, but the office is asking all boaters to voluntarily observe a 500' No Wake Zone until further notice.

