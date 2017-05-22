Block party shooting investigation continues

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. -- Lackawanna Police are still trying to get to the bottom of a chaotic scene at an illegal weekend block party.

They say someone fired about 15 shots at the gathering in the area of Holland Avenue near Ridge Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. One hit a man who is expected to be OK. His name has not been provided.

Police say officers tried to break things up before the gunshots started, but the crowd was too extensive.

Captain Joseph Leo of the Lackawanna Police Department said Monday police have a "game plan together," to keep something like this from happening again.

"At this point, if it's something that we're not prepared for, it could happen again," he said. "But at this point, we're going to probably make some arrests on this. I have a feeling that some of the people that were organizing the event are going to get arrested. If it continues, we will just keep making arrests."

Police have not officially announced any suspects or arrests in Sunday's shooting.

