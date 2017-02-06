Blasdell snowmobilers found dead in Adirondacks

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -- The bodies of two brothers from Blasdell, N.Y. who went missing while on a snowmobiling trip in the Adirondacks have been found in Tupper Lake, N.Y., state police said Monday.

The brothers were staying at a camp about 10 miles from Tupper Lake in Childwold with members of a snowmobile club. The club searched for the brothers in trails around the area Saturday and Sunday without finding them.

The men's bodies were found in Raquette Pond at about 7 a.m. Monday, officials say.

Tupper Lake has sporadic ice conditions which can carry from being very thin to up to 10 inches thick, Department of Conservation (DEC) officials say.

The victims have been identified as Stephen Sattler, 67, and Edward Sattler, 64. Autopsies will be performed to determine the brothers' causes of death.

Officials say even if bodies of water look frozen, it does not mean they are safe to travel over.

