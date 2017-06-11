Bisons, WYRK apologize for long ticket lines at Taste of Country

BUFFALO, NY - Concertgoers saw long ticket lines stretching around Coca-Cola Field to get into WYRK's annual Taste of Country Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bisons and WYRK apologized for the longer-than-usual wait times that caused a lot of frustration for country music fans. The long lines were due to metal detectors that were installed at the ballpark this year.

The Bisons statement is below.

WYRK's statement is below.

