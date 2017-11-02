Bills vs. Jets: Live updates, analysis of TNF

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

A share of first place is on the line Thursday when the Bills visit the Meadowlands. If the Bills can defeat the New York Jets (3-5) on Thursday night they would improve to 6-2 at the midway point for the first time since 1993, and own a share of first place in the AFC East with Patriots.

Follow all of the action tonight with live updates and analysis from the Channel 2 sports staff.

A Twitter List by WGRZ

© 2017 WGRZ-TV