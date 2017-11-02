Bills vs. Jets: Live updates, analysis of TNF

A share of first place is on the line Thursday when the Bills visit the Meadowlands. If the Bills can defeat the New York Jets (3-5) on Thursday night they would improve to 6-2 at the midway point for the first time since 1993, and own a share of first place in the AFC East with Patriots.
Follow all of the action tonight with live updates and analysis from the Channel 2 sports staff.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs