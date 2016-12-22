Bills tickets selling for $3 and $6

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Due to Christmas falling on a Sunday, the Bills are gearing up to host the Dolphins at New Era Field this Saturday.

Whether it's because the Bills are essentially out of the playoffs, or because it's Christmas Eve, ticket sales indicate that the upcoming game is not in high demand.

Thursday night, VIPTix.com had 300 level Bills tickets starting at $3.00. StubHub.com had tickets starting at $6.00.

"Usually, we get a spike in sales just because it's Christmas Eve and the holidays. There are a lot of transplanted Buffalonians, who do end up coming back to Buffalo that would like to see a game,” said Nick Giammusso of VIPTix. “But in all reality, I believe that the fans have just lost hope.”

Giammusso says this happens in markets where the team has lost its shot at the playoffs, but still, he says the rock bottom prices are pretty incredible for an NFL game.

“Bills sales have just dropped off considerably. I'd say it's more of a buyers’ market right now more than it is a sellers’ market, for sure,” Giammusso said.

Based on Buffalo's cost of living on Expatisan.com, for the price of a $6 ticket, you could buy two 16 ounce beers and watch the game for free on TV. On the other hand, it's also a clutch opportunity to take the whole family for relatively little money.

A face value ticket is $54 dollars, so based on a $6.00 ticket, a group of nine people could go to the game for the same amount of money. For $54 dollars, one person could also get the seats of a lifetime.

"You can get pretty much a 50-yard line seat for $45, $50 dollars in the secondary market,” Giammusso said.