LeSean McCoy Blasts President Trump on Twitter

BUFFALO, NY — Bills running back LeSean McCoy didn't hold anything back when reacting to recent controversial remarks made by President Trump.
On Friday, Trump encouraged NFL owners to "fire son of a b— players" who protest the national anthem before games. On Saturday, he was back making comments on Twitter by rescinding White House invitations to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
On Saturday morning, McCoy blasted Trump by tweeting, "Our president is a 'a—hole."
It's really sad man ... our president is a a—hole— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017
The NFL responded to Trump's comments regarding anthem protests on Saturday with the following statement.
The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Goodell said in a statement released this morning. "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs