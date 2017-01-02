Bills owner outlines reasons he fired Rex Ryan

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula reacts during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula has full confidence in general manager Doug Whaley's ability to turn around his franchise, and outlined the reasons coach Rex Ryan was fired in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

Pegula says he's disappointed in having to change coaches after only two years, but says he had no other choice to fire Ryan after the Bills defense showed few signs of progress during the season.

Pegula said during a 17-minute phone interview with The AP on Monday: "None of us are happy with the season."

Pegula spoke a day after the Bills (7-9) closed the season with a 30-10 loss at the New York Jets and extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 years.