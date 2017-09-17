Bills Mafia invades Hertel for Step Out Buffalo's bar Crawl

Photo: Nate Krug/WGRZ (Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, NY — Bills Mafia invaded Hertel Ave. for Step Out Buffalo's Game Day Bar Crawl on Sunday.

Crawlers met at the North Park Theatre and the made their way to the 11 bars that offered discounts, chances to win door prizes, exclusive giveaways, exclusive Step Out Buffalo gear and most importantly cheer on the Bills against the Panthers (an unfortunate 9-3 loss).

The following bars participated in the crawl: Burning Buffalo Bar & Grill, Deep South Taco, Mo's Place, The Public House of Buffalo, The Sidebar, The Wellington Pub, The Sterling, Geckos Bar& Grille, MAC's on Hertel, Més Que and Salumeria Belsito.

