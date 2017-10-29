Bills honor Officer Lehner before Raiders game

(Photo: Deluca, David)

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills honored fallen Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner before Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders at New Era Field.

In a ceremony before the game, Lehner's mother was presented a game ball by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Other members of the Lehner family, law enforcement officers were also on the field for the ceremony, as was Shield, Lehner's K-9 partner.

.@WGRZ BPD officer Craig Lehner was honored at the Bills game today. His family received a game ball as a token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/NMn2PWB5DB — Ben Read (@ben_read_wgrz) October 29, 2017

Earlier this with week, the Pegulas absorbed the costs of hosting Lehner's funeral service at KeyBank Center, and a week ago, New Era Field lit its lights blue to honor Lehner.

The New Era Field lights are blue tonight. We will honor Officer Craig Lehner and WNY First Responders during our home game on October 29th. pic.twitter.com/tyWrFstXq1 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 19, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV