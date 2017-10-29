WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Bills honor Officer Lehner before Raiders game

Pregame ceremony honors Officer Lehner

WGRZ 7:40 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills honored fallen Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner before Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders at New Era Field.

In a ceremony before the game, Lehner's mother was presented a game ball by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Other members of the Lehner family, law enforcement officers were also on the field for the ceremony, as was Shield, Lehner's K-9 partner.

Earlier this with week, the Pegulas absorbed the costs of hosting Lehner's funeral service at KeyBank Center, and a week ago, New Era Field lit its lights blue to honor Lehner.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories