Bills FA target Jeremy Maclin leaves Ravens without deal

WGRZ 3:36 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Free agent receiver Jeremy Maclin, who the Bills are hoping to sign, has left Baltimore without signing a contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter said that Maclin will "take some time to decide his future."

 

Maclin visited Buffalo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maclin, who was recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs, would fill a big need for the Bills as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Sammy Watkins.

 

