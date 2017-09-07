Bills fans will marry at Sunday's tailgate

Gerald Holmes, Maia Holmes, and Kaitlin Floyd smile during an interview with Channel 2. Photo by Bob Mancuso, WGRZ.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In the spirit of the Buffalo Bills, one Western New York couple is taking their love for the team to the next level.

They are getting married in the tailgate lots ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Jets.

Kaitlyn Floyd and Gerald Holmes got the idea after a co-worker of Floyd’s suggested it.

They are die-hard fans who go to every home game, and they have an all-Bills display at their Hamburg house that looks like a shrine. Bill game photos and Bills memorabilia adorn their home.

So when it came to planning their wedding, exchanging vows in Orchard Park just felt right.

"We're all about being festive and celebrating, we absolutely love everything Buffalo. Every single thing Buffalo,” Holmes said. “Especially the Bills, so it’s perfect for us.”

It's not formal, and you're all invited.

“Come on down,” Floyd said.

Floyd said she’d especially love it if Jim Kelly or Tyrod Taylor shows up. Holmes extended an invitation to Nathan Peterson.

The only requirement if you want to attend is that you have to wear Bills colors. Respectful behavior during the ceremony is appreciated, too. After that, the couple says rowdiness is encouraged.

Holmes has a Bills-patterned suit jacket, and Holmes created her own Bills-themed skirt. She has a veil but even that has a red white and blue touch along the edges.

While they admit aspects of the wedding are completely over the top, the couple is also incorporating family history and symbolism that tears at the heartstrings.

They recently lost Floyd’s grandfather, and she’ll be carrying flowers tied together with her handkerchiefs.

Holmes will be wearing of her grandfather’s Bills ties.

“He was a great man, and I was able to ask him for her hand in marriage before he left, and I wore this tie to his funeral, so I'm going to continue honoring him and his memory,” Holmes said of the tie.

Holmes’ daughter Maia, who plans to don a Bills cheerleader outfit, will be the flower girl.

“I am excited because Kaitlin will be part of my family soon,” Maia said of her soon-to-be step mom.

It’s not that the couple didn't consider a traditional wedding. Rather, they've been through a lot together, and they're tired of not being married to one another. Kaitlin suffered major health issues and had a pancreas transplant last year that put life in perspective for both of them.

After that, they decided to choose a wedding path that wouldn't leave them waiting too much longer.

“We live day by day,” Floyd said. “He stuck by me every step of the way last year…why wait? We love each other.”

You're Invited!

Kaitlin & Gerald's Wedding

11:00 a.m., Sunday

Danny's Lot at Big Tree and Abbott

Wear Bills gear

