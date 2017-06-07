Bills CB Shareece Wright takes Uber from Chicago to Buffalo

Shareece Wright (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright made a bold move Sunday night.

Wright found himself stranded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Sunday, so instead of waiting for the next available flight and taking the chance of being late to a voluntary practice Monday, Wright took an Uber.

According to Tamerat Berhe, Wright's agent, the 550-mile trip cost Wright $932.08, which included a $300 tip.

If you forgot (you probably haven't), Uber is not available in Upstate New York until June 29, which makes Wright's trip even more strange.

Wright tweeted out a screenshot of the trip receipt.

