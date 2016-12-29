Billboard calling for Paladino's removal now up

WGRZ Photo/Jeff Preval

BUFFALO, NY - For days, the chorus of voices against Carl Paladino denouncing his racist comments in a recent article in Artvoice, have been growing.

But now, a digital billboard has been put up, calling Paladino "not suitable for children."

The Billboard is up on the outbound 33/Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, not far from ECMC. The message asks people to call the state Education Department and request that education commissioner, MaryEllen Elia, act to remove Paladino from the Buffalo school board.

Rachael Miller, of East Aurora, raised funds to launch the ad -- she tells 2 On Your Side, she raised enough money to keep the ad up for nine days. Miller says the ad was a way to attract even more attention to the controversy Paladino has caused.

Paladino, in an article in Artvoice, released last week, called for the death of President Obama and called for First Lady Michelle Obama to go back to being a man. Paladino also compared the First Lady to being an animal.

Calls for Paladino to resign or be removed have been heard from hundreds, including parents, teachers, and community leaders. The Buffalo School Board could file charges against Paladino -- but these would have to along the lines of official misconduct. The state education commissioner can remove a school board member, but this can only be considered after a petition application is actually filled out and sent to the state education department.

This is an action, that the Buffalo School Board is considering Thursday afternoon.