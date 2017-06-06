WGRZ
Bill to keep Child Psych Center open passes Senate

Bill To Keep Psych Center Open Passes Senate

WGRZ 6:34 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There's a step forward to report in the battle over consolidating the Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca into Buffalo's Adult Psychiatric Center. 

The State Senate has passed a bill to keep the center open, rather than moving it to Buffalo and merging it with the adult center on Forest Ave. 

People fighting the move say it would put the treatment of children at risk, but the State Office of Mental Health disagrees. 

The bill to keep the children's center open is working its way through committees in the assembly. There is still no word on when it might get to a vote. 

