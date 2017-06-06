Bill to keep Child Psych Center open passes Senate

The Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There's a step forward to report in the battle over consolidating the Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca into Buffalo's Adult Psychiatric Center.

The State Senate has passed a bill to keep the center open, rather than moving it to Buffalo and merging it with the adult center on Forest Ave.

People fighting the move say it would put the treatment of children at risk, but the State Office of Mental Health disagrees.

The bill to keep the children's center open is working its way through committees in the assembly. There is still no word on when it might get to a vote.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV