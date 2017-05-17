WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Senate announced Wednesday it has passed a bill to speed up bringing ride-sharing services to Western New York.

The bill, introduced by State Senator Mike Razenhofer, would allow ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft in the region 10 days sooner than initially proposed -- in time for the 4th of July weekend.

The services were originally slated to become legalized by July 9, or 90 days after they were signed into law. The bill to speed up the process still has to be passed in the State Assembly.

