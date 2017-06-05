Bill Murray to come to Kleinhans with cellist

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Comedian Bill Murray visits the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A renowned comedian and actor is coming to Buffalo's Kleinhans Music Hall, the Buffalo Philharmonic announced Monday.

Bill Murray, known for his acting on Saturday Night Live and from classic comedies such as "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day," is bringing his talent to Buffalo with cellist Jan Vogler.

He will perform "New Worlds" at Kleinhans on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The performance includes chamber music performed by Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez. Murray's readings during the performance will convey America's core values, according to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The show premiered Sunday in Germany and will be shown for the first time in the U.S. on July 20 in Napa Valley, California. It will then be shown in Chicago, Toronto and at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $59. They can be ordered by phone at 716-855-5000, online at bpo.org, and at the Kleinhans Box Office.

