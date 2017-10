Scott May/WGRZ photo

BUFFALO, NY — A famous actor and comedian made a stop in Buffalo Wednesday.

Bill Murray performed at Kleinhans Music Hall Wednesday along with a chamber trio. He was joined by violinist Mira Wang, pianist Vanessa Perez and cellist Jan Vogler.

The show "New Worlds" blends literature and music.

The show was sold out.

