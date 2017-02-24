Bill could clear way for beers outside

file photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY - Imagine ordering a beer from a bar and drinking it outside, in public, without risking a ticket.

A state lawmaker from the Rochester area wants to clear the way for that to happen -- but only in certain areas, and only with the city or town's blessing.

Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton, Monroe County, introduced a bill this week that would allow New York municipalities to create "recreation zones" with relaxed open-container laws, allowing patrons to order a drink and walk freely outdoors within the designated space.

If it's approved, the bill would clearly allow cities and towns to more easily relax open-container laws in particular neighborhoods or blocks with many restaurants or bars. Or, local governments could temporarily approve a zone for a specific festival or event, with Funke pointing to Rochester mainstays like the Lilac Festival. "The state’s outdated liquor laws can mean red tape and hefty fines for event organizers who simply want to let people move freely with a beverage of their choice," Funke said in a statement. "Our bill would empower local governments to designate their own 'recreation zones' that would allow for a more fluid experience at specified events or entertainment districts." While there is a state law prohibiting open containers in motor vehicles, local governments generally set their own laws when it comes to consuming alcohol in outdoor public spaces. State liquor permits, however, do restrict bars and restaurants from selling liquor or wine meant to be consumed off premises. Funke's bill would make clear that state law doesn't prevent a local government from allowing patrons to walk outside with a drink in hand, as long as they designate it a "recreation zone." Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have relaxed state law in recent years to make it easier for brewers to expand and bars to serve before noon on Sundays. And Cuomo, meanwhile, is pushing for a measure that would allow movie theaters to sell alcoholic beverages, regardless of whether they serve restaurant-style food. Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said the governor would review Funke's bill. Similar measures have been passed in other states, including Tennessee, which cleared the way for patrons to walk openly with alcoholic beverages on the famed Beale Street in Memphis. New Orleans, meanwhile, has long allowed open beverages in much of the city, as long as they're in plastic containers.

