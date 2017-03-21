Biker struck by a vehicle in West Seneca

Police lights.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- West Seneca Police say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in the area of 2970 Seneca Street.

Police say the incident happened at about 10:41 p.m. The man was walking his bike in the right lane. He was wearing dark clothing and no helmet when he was hit. The bicyclist is believed to have sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center. He or she has not been identified.

The driver of the car did stop. Officials say charges are unlikely, but the investigation is on-going.

That area of Seneca Street was reduced to one lane, but is now expected to be closed until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV