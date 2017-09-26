Big Jim's walk brings awareness to addiction

Big Jim- Photo: WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY-- The founder of a non-profit organization who IS walking across the country to raise awareness about the epidemic of addiction, made a stop in Western New York on Tuesday.

Jim Downs, or Big Jim as he's called, is the founder of Big Jim's Walk, which works to help people suffering from addiction.

Jim started his walk back in February, taking off from Florida. We caught up with him in Orchard Park Tuesday morning.

He told us he's hoping to raise awareness and send a message. "If god can do it for me he can do it for anyone out here. There's hope and if you feel or a person out there feels there is no hope, that they are in a circle that they can't get out of it and they want out of addiction it can happen. It can absolutely happen. "

Big Jim says he'll end his walk in Niagara Falls.

