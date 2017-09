Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a bicyclist. Police were called to Busti and Jersey streets on the city's west side just before 4pm Sunday. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a bicyclist.

Police were called to Busti and Jersey streets on the city's west side just before 4pm Sunday.

A bicyclist was struck by a minivan. There's not word yet on the condition of the bicyclist.

2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV