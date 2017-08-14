Bicyclist hit by car in Cheektowaga dies

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- A bicyclist hit by a car early Friday morning has died, Cheektowaga Police say.

Damian Garra, 18, of Cheektowaga passed away at the Erie County Medical Center on Saturday due to injuries he suffered in the collision.

The accident happened in the area of Richard Drive around 12 a.m. Investigators say Paul Hintermeier, 36, of Cheektowaga was driving a 2006 Saturn VUE eastbound on Richard Drive when he made a left onto Shanley Street and hit Garra, who was riding a bicycle.

Hintermeier allegedly did not stop and was found immediately later at his home, police say.

Garra was rushed to Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus and was then transferred to ECMC.

Hintermeier was charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an injury accident, driving while intoxicated, unsafe speed, and refusal of a breath screening test among other charges.

On Monday, police said the Erie County District Attorney's Office is working with Cheektowaga Police to upgrade the charges against Hintermeier.

