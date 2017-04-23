WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Caring Western New Yorkers came together Sunday at the Broadway Sports Center to help a family that is dealing with the loss of a mother and father.

The mother, Barbara Wirfel, died in 2005. The father, Dan Wirfel, died this January from complications after a surgery.

They are survived by a daughter living in California and two teenage sons, who have moved in with their grandmother in Orchard Park.

Friends of the family say they knew they needed to help out when the boys had to quit hockey due to money issues.

"We talked to Zak and asked him to play, and he had to sell his goalie equipment," said Terrie Zelli, a benefit co-organizer who is also on the Board of Governors for the Cazenovia Park Hockey Association. "I can't even imagine. And that's now something Dan would have wanted for his boys. That was their life. They were his life."

The benefit Sunday featured bowling, raffles, and food. ]

You can support the Wirfel family by donating through their GoFundMe page.

