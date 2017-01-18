Beer and a movie? NY could make it happen

Frosty Beer Glass

ALBANY - Soon, you may be able to enjoy a beer or glass of wine at the movie theater -- depending how state budget negotiations go.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a proposal late Tuesday that would allow movie theaters to sell alcohol, regardless of whether they have a kitchen or table seating.

State law currently bans movie theaters from selling booze unless they serve restaurant-style food and have tables to go with every seat.

"We also (have) a proposal that would allow alcohol and beer to be sold in movie theaters," Cuomo told reporters Tuesday. "And it would be joined with an incentive program, to incentivize the movie theaters to sell New York wine and beer." Cuomo's proposal is tucked into his $152.3 billion state budget plan, which he unveiled publicly Tuesday night. If the measure survives budget negotiations with lawmakers, theaters could start applying for alcohol licenses as soon as April. The deadline for an on-time state budget is March 31. Bills to allow alcohol sales in movie theaters have been around for years, with the state Senate passing one last year. It didn't receive a vote in the Assembly. Under Cuomo's plan, moviegoers would only be able to buy one beverage per transaction, which suggests a person could only buy drink at a time. Theaters would only be able to sell alcohol to ticketholders for PG-13, R and NC-17 rated movies. Sales could start one hour before the movie begins and would end at its conclusion. The State Liquor Authority would be in charge of issuing licenses to theaters. Local municipalities would be able to object to a license application, but it would ultimately be up to the state whether to grant it. Cuomo's budget, however, doesn't appear to have any specific details on a program to encourage theaters to serve New York-made beers and wines, which he briefly referred to during a Tuesday night briefing with reporters. Major movie theater companies, meanwhile, have lobbied for alcohol sales in the past. Last year, the state chapter of the National Association of Theatre Owners lobbied on dozens of state-level bills, including the measure that passed the Senate, state disclosure records show. The group is funded largely by AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. Spokespeople for AMC and Regal did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

