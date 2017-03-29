Beauts Show Off Cup

WGRZ Photo/Scott May

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Raise that cup!

The Buffalo Beauts, Buffalo’s National Woman’s Hockey League team, showed off their Isobel Cup Wednesday night.

Western New Yorkers and fans gathered inside of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street in Buffalo to meet the team and take a picture with the NWHL’s version of the Stanley Cup.

“We play for the fans, to get the younger kids into sports. So being able to come out into the community in places like this and seeing people line up with smiles and waiting to take a picture with the cup or just talk to us, it gives us a little more motivation and makes the experience a lot more enjoyable,” said defenseman Emily Janiga.

This is the Beauts first cup win and while as exciting as it is, defenseman Jacquie Grecko said the win has a deeper meaning for her and probably all of Buffalo.

“I said this a bunch of times, but I think beating that Boston team makes everyone in Buffalo a bit happier that we beat a Boston team.”

The Beauts beat the Boston Pride 3-2 in the Championship final upsetting the league’s top team. Congratulations, ladies!

