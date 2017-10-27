Batavia teen a finalist in national invention contest

BATAVIA, NY — A Western New York teenager is a finalist for a nationwide contest for his invention.

Andrew Young, a 14-year-old from Batavia invented the "toaster shooter" after his grandmother burned her fingers while making toast.

The "toaster shooter" has an enhanced spring system that launches the toast onto the plate.

The winner will get $250,000 and it will be announced in December.

You can vote for Andrew by going to mydreamvention.com.

