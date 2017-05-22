Batavia mom sentenced in twins deaths

Michael and Micah Gard (Photo: Family member, via WHEC) (Photo: Photo: Family member, via WHEC)

BATAVIA, NY-- The Batavia mother whose twin sons died in a house fire last May was sentenced to one year in jail.

Heather Ace, 35, admitted to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Heather Ace is lead away from Batavia Town Court in handcuffs by a deputy. (Photo: WGRZ)

Ace told deputies shortly after she was arrested, she locked her twin two-year-old sons in their room alone while she went to buy marijuana and go shopping Friday, May 20.

She also told police she was gone about an hour and 15 minutes when she got a call from her mother. Her mother told her over the phone that her multi-family home on State Street Road in Batavia was on fire.

Ace's father also admitted to lying to deputies about where his daughter was. He said it was an attempt to protect Ace.

There's still no word on what started the fire.

