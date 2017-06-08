Barstool Sports to release Bills Mafia documentary

Buffalo Bills fans tailgate before a game at Ralph Wilson Stadium (Photo: WGRZ)

Bills Mafia will star in Barstool Sports' very first documentary.

Barstool, a popular satirical sports and news site, announced Thursday it will release a documentary on June 20 about Buffalo Bills tailgating and all the shenanigans that comes with it.

Watch the documentary's trailer below.

Very Excited for this, getting ourselves into the documentary game pic.twitter.com/LuoQG3vt6r — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 8, 2017

