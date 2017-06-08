WGRZ
Barstool Sports to release Bills Mafia documentary

WGRZ 2:56 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

Bills Mafia will star in Barstool Sports' very first documentary.

Barstool, a popular satirical sports and news site, announced Thursday it will release a documentary on June 20 about Buffalo Bills tailgating and all the shenanigans that comes with it.

Watch the documentary's trailer below.

 

