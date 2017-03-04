Bars get ready for Liquor Authority sting

WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The State Liquor Authority is about to crack down on underage drinking in Western New York.

For the next two months, they'll be sending underage "decoys" into bars to see if bartenders will serve them.

So how do bars protect themselves from people who try to beat the system? 2 On Your Side's Erica Brecher took that question to local bars Saturday.

The "sting" aims to conduct sweeps at about 500 bars, restaurants and grocery stores around New York. At the same time, the DMV will be checking for fake drivers' licenses.

The state will be sending in what they refer to as "underage minor decoys." And bars on Chippewa in downtown Buffalo say they're prepared.

"You just look for the warning signs," said Daniel Szfran of the Tap House Pub & Grill. "Maybe they're a little nervous. Obviously if they're younger looking. Basically just know what the date is. Know that today is March 4th. That would be 1996 -- that's their 21st birthday. "

Peter Hammer of the Local Kitchen and Beer Bar said he doesn't think the State Liquor Authority should have to issue warnings.

"We should be in a system of every month updating and talking about how we're going to commit to stop underage drinking and letting them in here at all," he said.

Another way to double check IDs is by using an app. A popular one is the Bar & Club Stats - ID Scanner. Both the Local Kitchen and Beer Bar and Tap House said if they are ever in doubt, apps like this one are quite reliable.





There's a lot at stake for businesses if they get it wrong. Besides potentially losing a liquor license, they could end up facing hefty fees too, if caught selling alcohol to minors. First time offenses are only $2,000 to $3,000, but beyond that are $10,000 per violation.

