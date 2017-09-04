Ballowe released from jail early

Gabriele Ballowe in court on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. She was sentenced to one year in jail. (Photo: Kompos, Athan)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A source has confirmed for 2 on Your Side Monday, that 51-year-old Gabrielle Ballowe was released from jail without restrictions on August 25th, after serving time for leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

52-year-old Barry Moss died after Ballowe hit him, as he walked along Route 5 back in 2013.

Leading defense Attorney Barry Covert, who was not connected with this case, says the early release is actually expected in cases with a one year prison term. He explained, "When you get a one year county jail sentence, you typically serve eight months with good time served." Covert added, "I've never had a client that was not released after eight months. It would have been very unusual for her to have had to serve more than eight months incarceration with good time served."

Ballowe's request for early release was originally denied in March. The District Attorney's office told 2 on Your Side Monday that it was not aware of Ballowe's early release.

