Ballowe Denied Early Release in Moss Case

Gabriele Ballowe, who plead guilty to leaving the scene of a serious injury accident was sentenced to one year in jail on Tuesday morning in connection with the hit and run death of Barry Moss. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-The woman who pleaded guilty in connection to a fatal hit and run accident in Evans, has been denied an early release from jail.

Gabriele Ballowe, 51, pleaded guilty in December to a single charge of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. Ballowe was driving on Rt. 5 in December, 2013 when she struck and killed 52-year-old Barry Moss.

This past December, State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced her to one year in jail. Ballowe recently applied for early release under a program that allows those sentenced to a year or less to serve the rest of their term in the community under supervision from the Erie County Probation Department.

"Ms. Ballowe committed a serious crime and in response to her request, our office vehemently opposed any opportunity for her to avoid serving her full sentence," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "We commend the Erie County Department of Probation for making the right decision."

