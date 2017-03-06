Bak USA is expanding in Buffalo

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

Bak USA, a company that makes Android tablets, plans to open its new production workshop inside of the Michigan Avenue headquarters on Tuesday.

The expansion reflects Bak USA’s growing capabilities and product offerings.

The company employs a local workforce and is committed to building mobile computers not only for the world, but for Western New York. The company bears the slogan, ‘Born in Buffalo. Built for the world.’

