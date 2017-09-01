Baby Shawn leads walk for Pediatric Cancer

Baby Sean. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- It will be an emotional night in Niagara Falls Friday evening.

Baby Shawn, a local boy whose battle with brain cancer 2 On Your Side has followed for more than a year, is leading the Golden Steps for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Walk at Niagara Falls State Park Friday.

It comes on the first day of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Registration is $20 and check in starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/NiagaraFalls/GoldenSteps#event-173739.

