Baby Shawn leads walk for Pediatric Cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- It will be an emotional night in Niagara Falls Friday evening.
Baby Shawn, a local boy whose battle with brain cancer 2 On Your Side has followed for more than a year, is leading the Golden Steps for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Walk at Niagara Falls State Park Friday.
It comes on the first day of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
Registration is $20 and check in starts at 7:30 p.m.
For more information visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/NiagaraFalls/GoldenSteps#event-173739.
