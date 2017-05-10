Baby reindeer born at Buffalo Zoo

(Photo: Buffalo Zoo)

BUFFALO, NY-- There's another new addition at the Buffalo Zoo.

A male Scandinavian reindeer was born April 18 to mother Solara and father Apollo. This is the first successful calf for the proud parents.

“We are always very excited when a new baby animal arrives here at the Zoo,” said Todd Geise, Director of Marketing in a released statement. “The public gets just as excited and it’s great to involve them in the naming process, they really feel a part of the Zoo family that way.”

Zoo keepers say the calf is very curious, but doesn't stray too far from his mother.

The Zoo has picked four possible names for the calf: Thor, Pulsar, Yukon and Max

You can vote for your favorite here.

